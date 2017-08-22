Woman accused of dropping young child to attack boyfriend in front of police

Jesaida Rodriguez is accused of dropping her child on the hood of a police cruiser to hit her boyfriend in front of Suffield officers. (Suffield police)

A Suffield woman faces charges after police responded to a 911 hangup to see her drop her child in order to hit her boyfriend.

Jesaida Rodriguez, 33, faces disorderly conduct and risk of injury charges, according to Suffield police.

Police said they responded to a home on North Grand Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they spoke with a man standing in the drivewasy.

Rodriguez walked toward the officers and the man while holding her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter in her arms.

Police said Rodriguez then dropped the child on the hood of a nearby police cruiser and tried to hit her boyfriend in front of officers.

They later learned that Rodriguez wa wanted on an active arrest warrant from Farmington police for second-degree failure to appear in court.

She was held on a total bond of $8,000 and scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday in Enfield.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and said it will conduct its own investigation.

