Weaving car leads to drugs, weapons arrest in Hartford

A vehicle seen recklessly weaving in and out of traffic led to the discovery of drugs and weapons, according to Hartford police.

Officers said they arrested 32-year-old Dwight Deloach of East Hartford on Monday.

They said they conducted a stop on Garden Street.

Police said the saw Deloach trying to hide drugs.

An investigation revealed ecstasy and marijuana in the vehicle.

Police said they also found a .25 caliber auto pistol and a sword cane.

The charges Deloach, who is also a convicted felon, with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, failure to drive in a proper lane and failure to obey a stop sign.

There was also an active domestic warrant out for his arrest charging him with second-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

