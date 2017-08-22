Fallen concrete injures construction worker in Goshen

A LIFE STAR helicopter was called to a construction site in Goshen on Tuesday after a worker was injured by fallen concrete.

Dispatchers said it happened on Wellsford Drive.

The worker became trapped under the fallen concrete.

The extent of that person’s injuries is unclear at this time.

