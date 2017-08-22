Man seriously injured while pouring concrete in Goshen

A man was injured after being hit by a concrete pumping truck arm in Goshen (WFSB)

A 45-year-old man was seriously injured while pouring concrete in Goshen on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Wellsford Drive, where construction crews were pouring concrete for the foundation of a new home.

The worker was hit in the head by the concrete pumping truck’s arm, also known as the "boom" of the truck. The man was working for the company Sinigur, out of Massachusetts.

Police said the truck shifted during the pumping operation.

Officials said a LIFE STAR helicopter was called to the scene. The man suffered injuries to his head, face, and leg.

Connecticut State Police, OSHA, and the state's fire marshal's office are investigating.

