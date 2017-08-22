Naugatuck quadruplets set to move into Quinnipiac

The Ciacciarella quadruplets plan to move into Quinnipiac University in Hamden on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Four siblings are headed to Quinnipiac University and plan to move in on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News first reported the story of quadruplets Michael, Vincent, Sofia and Anna Ciacciarella back in May.

They were the first quads born at Yale-New Haven Hospital back in 1998 and graduated from Co-op High School.

The four teens from Naugatuck settled on the Hamden university after visiting at least 50 schools across the country.

“It’s exciting and scary and nerve-wracking and emotional,” said Anne Ciacciarella, their mother. “It almost feels like it did when we found out we were having quadruplets. We didn’t know what to expect. Now they’ve been here for 18 years and they’re going off to college. We also don’t know what to expect. We don’t know what quiet is.”

She said her children are ready to be Bobcats.

“Our whole packing system is quite elaborate," Anne Ciacciarella said. "It seems like we’re bringing four of everything, from mattress pads to ironing boards.”

Michael Ciacciarella plans to pursue civil engineering with a minor in music.

Vincent Ciacciarella will work toward a communications degree.

Sofia Ciacciarella said she'll work in biology with a pre-vet track.

Finally, Anna Ciacciarella will pursue an English degree.

“They are all very excited to start the next part of their journey,” Anne Ciacciarella said.

