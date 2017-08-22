Seal attacked by shark just feet from swimmers

A shark attack happened just feet from swimmers at a Cape Cod beach on Monday (Elana Schwam)

A witness described it as "a little bit like that scene in Jaws."

A great white shark attacked a seal just feet off Nauset Beach in Massachusetts on Monday.

Families were gathered on the beach to watch the eclipse when they saw the shark attack.

Swimmers were also just feet from where it happened.

The beach was closed after the attack but it has since reopened.

