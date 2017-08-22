PD: Man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old

A Danielson man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was 11 years old.

Police said the alleged sexual assault happened three years ago in Willimantic. The victim is now 14.

The assault was reported to state police and the Department of Children and Families, and police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Shad Morin.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $350,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.