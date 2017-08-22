Severe storms possible tonight then a refreshing change!

TUESDAY RECAP…

The temperature reached 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks this afternoon. That temperature fell 2 degrees short of the record high for August 22nd. The record high for for the Greater Hartford Area is 93 degrees, set in 1976. This is only the second time this month where the temperature has reached 90 degrees at Bradley International. The high temperature was 90 degree on August 2nd. We have now reached 90 degrees a total of 14 times this year.

The high temperature in Bridgeport today was 86 degrees. The record high for August 22nd is 91 degrees, set in 1955.

The combination of the heat and high humidity sent the heat index rising into the mid and upper 90s over interior portions of the state. Dew point temperatures reached the low and middle 70s, which is considered oppressive humidity!

STORM POTENTIAL TONIGHT…

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Storm Watch for Litchfield County until midnight. If our guidance models are correct, thunderstorms will move into western portions of Connecticut between 10pm and midnight. The storms will weaken as they move eastward across the rest of the state after midnight. Still, some storms may be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, especially in Western Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. The other threat will be very heavy downpours since the atmosphere is loaded with moisture. These downpours could produce localized poor drainage flooding, but this will not be a statewide problem.

Temperatures will drop through the 80s then into the 70s this evening and the high humidity will remain in place. Overnight lows will range from 68-74.

A PLEASANT CHANGE WEDNESDAY…

A cold front will move across the state early tomorrow morning. By then, most of the showers will be gone. The front will move away to the east of Connecticut throughout the day and a northwesterly breeze with usher in much drier air! Dew point temperatures will likely drop into the 50s and the air temperature will reach 80-85. While tomorrow will start out warm and muggy, you will notice a big difference as the day progresses. It will turn out to be a nice looking day as well with the sky becoming partly to mostly sunny.

Tomorrow night will be nice and comfortable. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and lower 60s under a mainly clear sky.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

A couple of refreshing days with dry, cooler air in place! Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures with then drop solidly into the 50s Thursday night under partly cloudy to clear skies. Some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations.

Friday will be a lot like Thursday, just a few degrees cooler. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s, which means it will feel more like September!

THE WEEKEND…

There will be a touch of early autumn in the air throughout the weekend since temperatures will remain below normal. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s at best. At night, the mercury will dip into the 40s and 50s. The humidity will remain quite low. The sky Saturday should be partly to mostly sunny. We may see a little more in the way of cloud cover on Sunday, but overall is should be a partly sunny day and the threat of a shower will be low.

EARLY NEXT…

Temperatures will begin to rise again, but it will take a while for them to get back to normal. Monday and Tuesday should be partly sunny with morning lows 45-55 and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The normal high for August 28th and 29th s 81 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

