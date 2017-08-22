Family trying to make ends meet after hit-and-run

Luis Delgado was struck by a vehicle on Jubilee Street on June 4. (Family/WFSB photos)

A family's caregiver who was a victim of a hit and run is slowly recovering after an accident left him unable to go back to work.

Since the accident, the family is now in jeopardy of losing the place they've called home for over 20 years.

It has been a life-changing few months for 55-year-old Luis Delgado. He now uses a walker to get around after he was hit by a car in June. He had just finished mowing his lawn and was near the end of his driveway when he was hit.

“I bent down and went to pick it up and everything went black and that's all I can remember,” Delgado said.

He was hit so hard the impact threw him 35 feet and he ended up in his neighbor’s driveway.

He suffered serious injuries and was in the hospital for five weeks, after breaking his back, elbow, and his jaw.

”Never been without work. All of a sudden this happened and it's like all of a sudden, it's all caving down on me for something I didn't call for,” Delgado said.

He has health insurance but not short term disability, so he isn't getting paid.

He cares for his wife and his son who has autism.

He was behind on a few mortgage payments and was just a week away from getting caught up when he was hit.

Now he's six months behind and sees a foreclosure sign on his front lawn.

“Rather than being here recovering, I’m here going through the trauma of getting thrown out on the street in less than 30 days,” he said.

He doesn’t know when he will be able to head back to his job as a tool maker.

Police still haven't found the person responsible. Anyone with information should contact police.

The family has a GoFundMe page set up and can be found here.

