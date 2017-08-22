EMT headed to Iraq to give back to those in need

American Medical Response Paramedic Eric Thepsiri is headed to Iraq to help those in need (WFSB)

A Connecticut man is on a mission to help those in need.

American Medical Response Paramedic Eric Thepsiri is heading into a war zone to treat those with serious injuries.

He’s been helping save lives for over a decade, and now he’s looking to help women, men, and children who have been injured in the Middle East.

He is heading to Iraq on Sept. 11 where he will meet up with five other medical professionals coming from other parts of the United States.

He's volunteering for almost one month to help civilians and Iraqi special forces members who have been severely hurt.

“What they are seeing is a lot of blast injuries, a lot of amputation, volume loss, so I’m there to help stop that and get them stable so we can move them safely,” Thepsiri said.

This is his first time going to Iraq but it isn't his first mission.

“I've done medical missions before this is my eighth,” he said, adding that he wants to give back and this is how he can.

“This is really an important mission to me because I’m a product of war. My father came to this country as a war refugee and we wouldn't be the success we are today if it weren't for the people who helped us get here,” Thepsiri said.

With the money Thepsiri raises, he plans to purchase much needed medical supplies to bring with him.

If you'd like to help, click here.

