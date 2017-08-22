6.4 pound tumor successfully removed from CT rescue Poodle

Oreo the dog carried around a 6.4 pound tumor, until his recent surgery (Poodle Rescue Connecticut, Inc.)

Oreo the Poodle returned to a Naugatuck dog rescue on Tuesday after a 6.4 pound tumor was successfully removed from him.

Daryl Masone, who is the founder of Poodle Rescue Connecticut, Inc., said Oreo's surgery was on Friday and he is looking good, but he may need another surgery to remove some skin.

Oreo came to the rescue earlier this month with the 6.4 pound tumor and his new look is pretty unbelievable.

Oreo's surgery was two and a half hours and he now weighs twenty pounds.

Masone credits Dr. Kerbin from the Watertown Animal Hospital for the successful surgery, but say Oreo has a long way to go.

Surgery was expensive and donations can be made to:

Poodle Rescue CT

P.O Box 188

Naugatuck, CT 06770 (you will get a tax deduction slip)

