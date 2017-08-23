Mother, 2 children found safe in Oxford

State police are searching for a missing mother and her two children in Naugatuck State Forest (WFSB).

State police said they found a missing Oxford mother and her children.

Troopers said they made their way out of the Naugatuck State Forest are are at home.

They are checking on them.

No other details were released.

UPDATE: Missing family located. They made their way out of the forest and are safe at home. Troopers and EMS checking on them. https://t.co/9bgjUaI2rl — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 23, 2017

According to troopers, the woman, the 8-year-old girl and the 4-year-old boy were missing along with their dog.

They also looked at a Toyota Sienna minivan that was found parked in the area.

The woman's husband reported that the three went for a walk in the forest during the evening hours on Tuesday and never returned. State police said the husband returned home from work around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday and notified police.

Cell phones associated with the mother had been going to voicemail.

The Oxford fire chief told Eyewitness News that the search was launched at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers used all terrain vehicles and K9 teams on marked trails.

The scope of the search remained unclear.

The identities of the mother and children have not been released. However, fire officials confirmed that they are from Oxford.

