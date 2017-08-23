Mother, 2 children reported missing in Naugatuck State Forest

State police are searching for a missing mother and her two children in Naugatuck State Forest (WFSB).

State police and local fire officials said they are searching for a missing Oxford mother and her children in the Naugatuck State Forest.

According to troopers, the woman, the 8-year-old girl and the 4-year-old boy are missing along with their dog.

They are also looking at a Toyota Sienna that was found parked in the area.

The woman's husband reported that the three went for a walk in the forest during the evening hours on Tuesday and never returned. State police said the husband returned home late from work and notified police.

The Oxford fire chief told Eyewitness News that the search was launched at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers are using all terrain vehicles and K9 teams on marked trails.

The scope of the search remains unclear.

