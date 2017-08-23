Mother, 2 children reported missing in Naugatuck State Forest

State police and local fire officials said they are searching for a missing Oxford mother and her children in the Naugatuck State Forest.More >
State police and local fire officials said they are searching for a missing Oxford mother and her children in the Naugatuck State Forest.
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.
A U.S. sailor from Connecticut is among the 10 who are missing after a Navy destroyer ship collided with an oil tanker on Monday.
Oreo the Poodle returned to a Naugatuck dog rescue on Tuesday after a 6.4 pound tumor was successfully removed from him.
An 8-year-old Florida girl was killed during a crash on her way to her first day of school.
A 45-year-old man was seriously injured while pouring concrete in Goshen on Monday afternoon.
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.
American Medical Response Paramedic Eric Thepsiri is heading into a war zone to treat those with serious injuries.
The US Navy intends to remove Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin as the commander of the US 7th Fleet, based in Yokosuka, Japan, according to a US official.