Mother and children 8 and 4 missing in Naugatuck State Forest

State Police and local fire officials are searching for a missing mother and children in Naugatuck State Forest.

According to State Police, a woman and her two children, an 8-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy are missing along with their dog.

The woman's husband reported the three went for a walk in the state forest during the evening hours and never returned.

Troopers are using all terrain vehicles and K9 teams in the search.

