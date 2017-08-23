New UConn campus opens in Hartford

The historic Hartford Times Building has become part of the UConn Hartford campus. (WFSB photo)

The Huskies are at home in Hartford.

The grand opening ceremony for the University of Connecticut's downtown campus was held on Wednesday.

Both city and school officials called it an exciting and momentous day in Hartford.

“UConn Hartford is not only brick, mortar, and steel. It is a living, breathing institution at the core of this city,” UConn President Susan Herbst said Wednesday at the event. “It will be part of the backbone of Hartford: a place of learning, engagement, and discovery, and a vibrant part of this neighborhood and the capital city as a whole.

When drivers get off the highway, they can see a UConn Hartford sign shining brightly, welcoming the Huskies to the capital city.

“The investment we have made in UConn’s new downtown campus is an investment in higher education, in our Capital City, and in our state’s economy,” Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said. “Importantly, we are connecting students with all the city has to offer – museums, shops, restaurants, night life and sports venues– showing the next generation of young professionals how vibrant Hartford is becoming.”

The UConn Hartford campus, which relocated from West Hartford consists, of the renovated and expanded historic former Hartford Times building on Prospect Street.

There are additional classroom and office space just down the street and shared space in the Hartford Public Library.

“UConn's beautiful new campus not only brings the historic Hartford Times building back to life, but brings thousands of students and faculty to downtown Hartford - adding tremendous energy and vitality to our Capital City, and bringing us closer to our goal of building a truly vibrant Hartford,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “I'm deeply grateful to everyone who worked hard to make this vision a reality for UConn, for Hartford, and for Connecticut."

This fall, more than 3,300 students are enrolled in classes. The campus will also be home to more than 200 full and part-time faculty and staff.

Classes start on Monday.

