New UConn campus to open in Hartford

The historic Hartford Times Building has become part of the UConn Hartford campus. (WFSB photo)

The huskies are heading to Hartford!

The grand opening ceremony of UConn's downtown campus will be taking place this morning.

It's an exciting and momentous day here in Hartford. Right when you get off the highway, you could see a UConn Hartford sign shining brightly, welcoming the huskies to the capital city.

The UConn Hartford campus which relocated from west Hartford consists of the renovated and expanded historic former Hartford times building on prospect street.

There's additional classroom and office space just down the street and shared space in the Hartford public library.

The state spent a little more than one million dollars to build this campus in the city's downtown and this fall, more than 3,300 students are enrolled in classes here. This campus will also be home to more than 200 full and part-time faculty and staff.

This morning, an opening ceremony will be held governor Dannel Malloy will be in attendance, along with UConn's president and other state and local officials.

This grand opening ceremony will be taking place here at 10:30 this morning.

