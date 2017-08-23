Man shot at inn in Hartford

A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound at an inn in Hartford, according to police.

They said it happened in a room at the Travelodge Inn on Weston Street around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was hit in the abdomen and hip area, police said.

He was said to be alert and conscious at Hartford Hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man running from the scene.

One woman was in the room at the time. She was not hurt.

Police said the shooter shot through the window at the victim.

One round was found by investigators.

Hartford police's major crimes unit responded.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.