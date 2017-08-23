Activists to call on lawmakers to pass a state budget

It's been seven weeks since the fiscal year began and Connecticut still does not have a state budget.

That's why activists are planning to speak out in the state capital to call on lawmakers to pass one.

The state is close to $100 million in the red.

Democrats are expected to release their plan on Wednesday. However, even if they do, it could still be several more weeks before lawmakers agree on a budget.

Pressure continues to mount to get it done.

The "All Hands on Deck Coalition" said it plans to meet in Hartford to bring ideas about ways to bring in revenue.

The coalition said it is made up of local nonprofit organizations, education providers and citizen action groups. It said those are some of the people who've been hit the hardest by the budget crisis.

After weeks of talking, Republicans and Democrats are still far apart on some issues like raising the state sales tax.

They met on Tuesday afternoon.

Democrats said they want to increase it from 6.35 percent to 6.85 percent and give some money to cities and towns.

Republicans are still against that idea.

The coalition scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

As of Wednesday, the plan for lawmakers was to vote on something during the second week of September.

