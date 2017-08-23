House Democrats release state budget proposal today

The House Democrats released a revised a state budget proposal on Wednesday morning that includes an increase in sales tax.

It's been seven weeks since the fiscal year began and Connecticut still does not have a state budget. That's why activists are planning to speak out in the state capital to call on lawmakers to pass one.

The state is close to $100 million in the red.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the Democrats said the tax increase would "significantly reduce the impact of the governor’s recommended cuts in education aid to cities and towns."

“This is an honest, balanced proposal that reflects the many and diverse priorities of the families and businesses of our state, and with continued good faith negotiations by all parties will help us cross the finish line in the next few weeks. No one thinks the governor’s executive order is an acceptable option, so everyone bears the responsibility to get a sustainable budget in place, and this proposal provides a solid basis to move us forward," Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington) said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Even though a state budget proposal was released, it could still be several more weeks before lawmakers agree on a budget.

In the state budget proposal, Democrats said it incorporates a number of recommendations from each of the other three legislative caucuses including requiring votes on union contracts and a new 'Passport to Parks' program."

“The thing we have heard loud and clear from our caucus and our constituents is that one of Connecticut’s greatest assets is our public schools and the quality of education our students receive. Although raising revenue is always a last resort, it is a necessary step to ensure that we continue to have a great education system that attracts so many young families to our state. Our goal is not to simply protect our school systems, it’s to make them even stronger in every town across the state. I look forward to further discussions with the governor and all four caucuses on this proposal,” House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The proposal includes a "comprehensive program to support homeowners with crumbling foundations in eastern Connecticut" and "cap on bonding to reduce long term debt."

The "All Hands on Deck Coalition" said it plans to meet in Hartford to bring ideas about ways to bring in revenue.

The coalition said it is made up of local nonprofit organizations, education providers, and citizen action groups. It said those are some of the people who've been hit the hardest by the budget crisis.

After weeks of talking, Republicans and Democrats are still far apart on some issues like raising the state sales tax.

They met on Tuesday afternoon.

Democrats said they want to increase it from 6.35 percent to 6.85 percent and give some money to cities and towns.

Republicans are still against that idea.

The coalition scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

As of Wednesday, the plan for lawmakers was to vote on something during the second week of September.

To read the full revised state budget proposal, click here.

For more information of the financial aid for all Connecticut towns and the Education Cost Sharing, click here.

