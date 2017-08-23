Senators to meet with town leaders about crumbling foundations

Connecticut's two senators said they plan to meet with town leaders on Wednesday to talk about a crumbling foundations crisis.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with other state representatives, said they are urging insurers to take advantage of the state's Crumbling Concrete Assistance Program.

Insurers have not been covering repair costs. FEMA also declined to help because it said the damage was not caused by a natural disaster.

A mineral called pyrrhotite was found in concrete, which under certain circumstances, has broken down and caused foundations to crack.

Homeowners in 36 towns across eastern Connecticut said they have foundations built by the same company which used the same material.

Last month, one effort to help homeowners was passed by the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.

Blumenthal and Murphy said they helped write a measure urging the National Institute of Standards and Technology to establish regulations for specific minerals that go into the concrete. It also directs the NIST to help homeowners find detection and preventative help.

Wednesday's meeting is set to happen in Tolland.

