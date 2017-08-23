CT man dies of 'tick-borne disease' - WFSB 3 Connecticut

CT man dies of 'tick-borne disease'

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A Connecticut man died earlier this month of a "tick-borne disease," according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

Michael Yoder from New Milford died on Aug. 8. 

His body was later brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for cremation.

