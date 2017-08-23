State police: Ex-girlfriend tipped off rest area robbery suspect about open safe

Trayvon Foster was charged with robbing two restaurants at a North Haven rest area. (State police)

State police said they arrested a man for robbing a Dunkin' Donuts and Subway at a rest area in North Haven.

Troopers said Trayvon L. Foster, 22, of New Haven, walked into the Route 15 northbound Alltown rest area on Aug. 15 and snatched money from a safe he knew to be open.

According to arrest documents, Foster was told by his ex-girlfriend, who was an employee of the Subway and was working at the time, that the safe was open.

Foster swiped the money while his ex-girlfriend was supposedly in the bathroom.

After he took the money, state police said he later returned for more and that's when the robbery took place.

They also said he assaulted an employee and caused minor injuries.

According to court documents, he took more than $1,000 between the Dunkin' Donuts and Subway restaurants in the rest area.

He wore a black sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers with red bottoms at the time.

Tuesday at 1:30 a.m., troopers said they took him into custody at the New Haven Adult Probation Office.

He was charged with second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny and third-degree assault.

There's no word on whether or not the ex-girlfriend has been charged.

State police said he was held on a $250,000 bond and given a court date of Wednesday in Meriden.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.