Paddle board shark bite closes Cape Cod beach to swimmers

A paddle board was bitten by a shark off the coast of WellFleet, Cape Cod on Wednesday morning. (Cape Cod National Seashore)

A white shark encounter closed a beach off the coast of Cape Cod on Wednesday.

The National Park Service on Cape Cod posted that the water at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet was off limits.

The Cape Cod National Seashore posted to Facebook that around 10 a.m. a bite was confirmed on a stand up paddle board.

The person using it was not hurt.

The incident happened about 30 yards offshore in 3 feet of water.

Seals were observed swimming in the area. It was high tide and the waters were calm.

"Marconi Beach is currently closed to swimming due to a shark sighting this morning," the NPS's post read. "We will advise when people may swim again."

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted a shark alert for the area earlier in the morning.

It has an interactive map that shows shark sightings up and down the coast of Cape Cod.

Check it out here.

