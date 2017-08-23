Police investigating swastika painted on New Milford restaurant

City officials said hate is not welcome in New Milford after a racial epithet and swastika painted at a restaurant this week.

The images were painted on the Thompson’s Restaurant.

New Milford Mayor David Gronbach said the police are looking into the vandalism.

"As Mayor, I can assure the Thompsons that the full weight of our police resources will be used to find and punish any person associated with this hate crime. To our Community at large, but especially to our Community of African-Americans, Hispanics, Jewish, Muslim, LGBTQ, and anyone else against whom this expression was meant to intimidate, again I say, Hate Has No Home Here, and we will stand against it," Gronbach posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

After the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va., Gronbach posted “Hate Has No Home Here" on his Facebook page. He stated his post "reflected my stand against people and ideologies that would denigrate any person or population."

"Today we know that there are people in our Community that hate based on skin color or ethnicity or religion. They are proud of their prejudice and want others to fear it; to be intimidated by it; to have it normalized. I am here to say that while hate may live in the hearts of some in our Community, we give it no shelter and no safe harbor. I call on New Milford to come together to not only denounce this expression of hate, but to beat it back into the furthest recesses of the twisted heart that harbors it," Gronbach posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

On Aug. 12, Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of demonstrators protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.