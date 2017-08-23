Driver shot in Ledyard

A 29-year-old driver was shot in Ledyard on Tuesday night.

According to Ledyard police, it happened on Shewville Road at the intersection with Coachman Pike.

They said they received a 911 call from a woman passenger just before 10 p.m.

She said that the unidentified driver of the vehicle was shot by an unknown person who fired into the vehicle.

An ambulance crew responded to Route 2 in the area of the Preston Citgo and found that the victim had been shot in the abdomen.

He was conscious and alert. He was transported to Backus Hospital in stable condition.

At the scene, police said they found and seized physical evidence. They said they are working on leads in the case.

Mashantucket Pequot tribal police are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ledyard police at 860-464-6400

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.