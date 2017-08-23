Counselors to be at Burlington middle school after 11-year-old's death

Grief counselors will be at a middle school in Burlington following the death of an 11-year-old child.

According to Torrington police, ambulance services and fire officials responded to a home on the east side of Torrington for a report of an unresponsive boy.

The child was pronounced dead shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said there was nothing criminal about the death and that it was due to a medical-related issue.

No other details were released.

However, police did say that the child attended the Har-Bur Middle School in Burlington.

They reported that the counselors will be there on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon.

They said any questions on further counseling support can be asked by calling the school at 860-673-6163 extension 17500.

The child's name and address will not be released, according to police.

