Some Stamford beaches closed today

Two beaches in Stamford were closed on Wednesday by city officials.

The city posted to its Twitter account that Cummings and West Beaches were closed due to high bacteria counts.

It said additional testing would happen later in the afternoon.

Cummings & West Beaches closed today due to high bacteria counts. Addt'l testing done this afternoon 1/2 — City of Stamford (@CityofStamford) August 23, 2017

The hope was to have them back open by Thursday morning.

