QU Poll: Voters believe President Trump dividing country

A new poll shows that the president's approval rating has hit a new low.

A recently-released poll shows that voters believe the president is dividing the country.

According to a Quinnipiac University National Poll, which was released on Wednesday, 62 percent of voters think that Donald Trump is dividing the country. However, 31 percent of voters said he is doing to unite the United States.

In a poll released on Aug. 17, the president's approval rating had dropped to 35 percent. QU pollsters said every party, gender, education, age and racial group disapprove of the job being done by the president.

"Elected on his strength as a deal-maker, but now overwhelmingly considered a divider, President Donald Trump has a big negative job approval rating and low scores on handling racial issues," Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll said in a statement on Wednesday.

Republicans, white voters with no college and white men approve of the job of the president.

The QU poll showed that 59 percent of voters believe that the president's decisions and behavior have encouraged white supremacist groups.

