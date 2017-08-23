CT mom accused of leaving toddler alone in van in custody of ICE agents

Two siblings walked into a store on Monday but ended up exiting in handcuffs after forgetting to bring a toddler with them.More >
Two siblings walked into a store on Monday but ended up exiting in handcuffs after forgetting to bring a toddler with them.More >
Police in East Windsor say two people are in custody, accused of leaving a child unattended inside a van at Walmart on Monday.More >
Police in East Windsor say two people are in custody, accused of leaving a child unattended inside a van at Walmart on Monday.More >
State police located a mother and her two children who went missing in the woods Tuesday night.More >
State police located a mother and her two children who went missing in the woods Tuesday night.More >
A Connecticut man died earlier this month of a "tick-borne disease," according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.More >
A Connecticut man died earlier this month of a "tick-borne disease," according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.More >
A white shark sighting closed a beach off the coast of Cape Cod on Wednesday.More >
A white shark sighting closed a beach off the coast of Cape Cod on Wednesday.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >
A New Mexico man’s booking photo shows what happened when he allegedly tried to carjack a group of football players.More >
A New Mexico man’s booking photo shows what happened when he allegedly tried to carjack a group of football players.More >
The House Democrats released a revised a state budget proposal on Wednesday morning that includes an increase in sales tax.More >
The House Democrats released a revised a state budget proposal on Wednesday morning that includes an increase in sales tax.More >
Oreo the Poodle returned to a Naugatuck dog rescue today after a 6.4 pound tumor was successfully removed from him.More >
Oreo the Poodle returned to a Naugatuck dog rescue on Tuesday after a 6.4 pound tumor was successfully removed from him.More >
A U.S. sailor from Connecticut is among the 10 who are missing after a Navy destroyer ship collided with an oil tanker on Monday.More >
A U.S. sailor from Connecticut is among the 10 who are missing after a Navy destroyer ship collided with an oil tanker on Monday.More >