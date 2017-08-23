Many days of gorgeous weather to look forward to!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

A cold front moved across Connecticut early this morning. It is the same front that produced showers and thunderstorms in the state last night. A few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, but we did not receive any reports of damage other than several hundred power outages.

As the cold front moved away to the east of Connecticut today, a northwesterly breeze ushered in much drier air. Dew point temperatures were in the low to middle 70s in the pre-dawn hours, but they dropped into the lower 50s in many parts of the state by mid-afternoon! The air temperature was quite pleasant too with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Actually, Groton was one of the warmest locations in the state with a high of 84 degrees thanks to the land breeze. The sky was fairly bright as well, although we did have some patchy high levels clouds passing by most of the day.

THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…

Get outside and enjoy the gorgeous weather if you can! The sky will be partly cloudy to clear this evening and temperatures will fall back through the 70s. Sunset this evening is at 7:38. The overnight hours will be nice and comfortable with temperatures dipping into the 50s and lower 60s under a mainly clear sky.

A LONG STRETCH OF BEAUTIFUL WEATHER…

An area of high pressure system over the Great Lakes Region will gradually move eastward over the next few days. Once it reaches New England, this big fair weather system will remain the dominant weather feature well into next week. That is great news for us!

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs around 80, give or take a degree of two. Winds will be light and the humidity will be low. The mercury will then dip into 50s Thursday night, but some 40s are likely in the normally cooler valleys.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be a little cooler. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and those are temperatures will normally expect in early to mid-September! All 3 days will be quite comfortable with low humidity and winds will remain light with high pressure nearby. We can also expect partly to mostly sunny skies.

The beautiful weather will carry over into next week, probably through midweek and perhaps even a little longer! Daytime highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday and humidity levels will remain low. High pressure will continue to provide very tranquil weather conditions with very little in the way of wind.

There is little or no rain in the forecast for quite some time. We could stay completely dry until the end of next week.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION HARVEY…

After degenerating into a tropical wave this past Saturday, Harvey has regained tropical depression status. Harvey is expected to become a tropical storm as he churns north-northwestward in the Western Gulf of Mexico. Harvey could make landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast Friday night. Harvey is expected to become a strong tropical storm, nearing hurricane strength before landfall. A hurricane watch has been posted from north of Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Once Harvey reaches land, it will likely slow down and meander over Southern Texas for several days. This could result in massive flooding in that region. Eventually, the remnants of Harvey will move northward across the United States and could potentially bring a soaking rain to New England before or during the Labor Day weekend. However, many things could change since the storm is still in the Gulf of Mexico and many days away from New England. We will be sure to keep you updated!

Meanwhile, another tropical system is expected to develop near the Carolina Coast next week. However, all of the guidance models have this storm passing out to sea far to the south of New England.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

