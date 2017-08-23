Jackpot for Powerball is second largest in history

The Powerball jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history (WFSB)

The Powerball jackpot continued to grow to $700 million for Wednesday’s drawing, making it the second largest in U.S. history.

Wednesday's winning numbers are: 07, 26, 16, 23, 06 Powerball: 04

The tickets were selling fast on Wednesday. The Connecticut Lottery said between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. the state sold 64,000 tickets per hour.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million, and those who've been buying have spent years thinking about what they'd do.

But when you do win, experts at this sort of thing say the first call to make is to an attorney. The second call is to an accountant. After that, lay low and don’t broadcast the news.

With a lump sum payout estimated at $443 million, that would make a lot of lives and communities a little bit better.

