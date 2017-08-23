Brooklyn Fair held this weekend

The Brooklyn Fair kicks off on Thursday (WFSB)

Anyone looking for some fried Oreos, fried dough, or mac and cheese bacon dogs can head over to the 168th Brooklyn Fair.

On Wednesday, vendors and an army of volunteers were prepping Thursday’s opening of the oldest continuously operating agriculture fair in the country -- The Brooklyn Fair.

Joanne Johnson’s been volunteering for years, making sure the fair has the country feel.

"We enjoy it so much. It’s a time together and everyone pitches in and has fun,” Johnson said.

Fun means live music, plenty of carnival rides during the four-day event, and the heart of the fair is the livestock and farm animals that are showcased.

"It all matters every single bit of it is what ties it together to make it a fair. Not just a livestock show, not just a carnival, not just a food fest,” said Sandy Eggers, president of the Agriculture Society.

"I’ve been involved with the fair since I was just walking. My sisters have been involved, my nieces, nephews now my great nieces and nephews,” said Penny Francis, vice president of the Agriculture Society.

There is something for everyone.

People of all ages will enjoy the antique farm equipment or the museum, which includes a replica of a one room school house.

The 168th edition of the Brooklyn Fair opens Thursday at 4 p.m.

