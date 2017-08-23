Senators Murphy and Blumenthal support help for crumbling foundations

Dozens of people showed up for a meeting regarding crumbling foundations on Wednesday (WFSB)

Wednesday's proposed budget by the House Democrats has also provided hope to a group of people who are losing their homes one day at a time.

The proposal includes a program to help victims of Connecticut’s crumbling concrete epidemic.

On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy spoke to a large crowd of victims about the problem but stressed the state must lead the way on this issue.

The homeowners are cautiously optimistic they can get some of the help they need.

A capacity crowd packed the Tolland Fire Department Training Center while others were forced to wait outside as victims discussed the crumbling concrete epidemic with Blumenthal and Murphy.

“I wish there was a solution that I could bring to you today right now, but I can tell you that we are working together in a partnership,” Blumenthal said.

The senators warned it will be difficult to get federal money to deal with the issue but a glimmer of hope emerged.

Wednesday's proposed Democratic House state budget includes a program to support victims, which the senators also back.

“It's why we have been very supportive of our state legislative colleagues, who are working on a find or an amount of money at the state level which can address this problem,” Murphy said.

“I think it's an excellent idea it's a step in the right direction," Mansfield resident Scott Sheldon said.

Sheldon is one of the thousands of victims. He supports the proposed budget program and appreciates the senators coming out, especially when they came out and addressed the overflow crowd.

“We're trying to be as creative as possible to come up with every possible way that we could get federal law ultimately to be helpful,” Murphy said.

Sheldon said he cautiously optimistic but adamant that more must be done soon. Because all of the meetings in the world won't fix the cracks in his basement.

“You sit there and say now what do we do and there's nothing you can do without help,” Sheldon said.

Now, Blumenthal and Murphy are still hopeful the federal government can help these victims including by making victim's home repairs tac deductible. But, Blumenthal and Murphy said they believe the state and insurance companies are the key to making these homeowners whole.

