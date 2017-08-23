Education leaders call for action on state budget

A rally was held in South Windsor on Wednesday, calling on the state to get a budget together for the sake of school districts.

Leaders from several surrounding towns gathered and expressed their frustration with the entire state budget process this year.

They planned the rally before knowing about the budget proposal that was released by Democrats on Wednesday, but point out it's just a proposal and we are still far from a final state budget.

South Windsor already made some significant cuts to its education budget, including laying off 36 teachers. They did that anticipating cuts in state funding.

The mayor says anything more could cause unprecedented damage to the town.

School starts next Wednesday and they still don't know how much money they'll get from the state to fund the school system.

The mayor says that's not acceptable.

“It's causing needless panic among teachers, parents, students, everybody because we don't know what the future holds. In South Windsor, we hold education very near and dear to our hearts,” said Mayor Carolyn Mirek.

Leaders agree the bottom line is the state needs a budget and needs it now.

