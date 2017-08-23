Missing Massachusetts man found in CT - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Missing Massachusetts man found in CT

Willis Bean (Maynard Police) Willis Bean (Maynard Police)
A Massachusetts man who was reported missing was found safe in Connecticut.

Police said Willis Bean had been missing since Tuesday evening.

Police said his cell phone “pinged” off a tower in Windsor at 12:36 a.m., and police were notified.

Maynard, Mass. police posted an update to Facebook on Wednesday evening saying Bean was found.

