Missing Massachusetts man may be in CT

A Massachusetts man has been reported missing and could be in Connecticut.

Police said Willis Bean has been missing since Tuesday evening.

He is driving a grey 2000 Ford Focus with MA REG 373CX2.

Police said his cell phone “pinged” off a tower in Windsor at 12:36 a.m., and police were notified.

Anyone with information should contact Maynard police at 978-897-1011 or your local police department.

