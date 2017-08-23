Chicken skewers sold in CT recalled

Expresco Foods Inc. is recalling Chicken Skewer Products due to the possible contamination of Listeria.

The recall was issued on Wednesday and covers 20,446 pounds of imported chicken skewer products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The fully cooked chicken skewer items were packaged on August 9 and 15, 2017.

The items were shipped to stores in Connecticut, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Texas.

