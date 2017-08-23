Construction worker dies after being hit by car in West Haven

A person was hit by a car in West Haven on Wednesday (WFSB)

A 24-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in West Haven on Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Boston Post Road and Meloy Road around 9 p.m.

According to West Haven police, Jordan Garrett of Moosup was part of a crew from American Industries when she was hit.

Police said the vehicle the crew was using became disabled in the area.

Garrett tried to slow or stop traffic to help the vehicle operator maneuver it. However, she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was also taken to the hospital, police said.

The area has since reopened to traffic.

