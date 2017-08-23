Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in West Haven

A person was hit by a car in West Haven on Wednesday (WFSB)

The area of Boston Post Road and Meloy Road in West Haven is closed after a woman was hit by a car on Wednesday evening.

Police said around 9 p.m., the woman was walking across the street when she was hit.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was also taken to the hospital, police said.

There is no crosswalk in the area where the woman was hit, police added.?

