Vigil to stand against violence and hate held in West Hartford

A large crowd came together on Wednesday night in West Hartford to stand against violence and hatred.

The vigil was held at Congregation Beth Israel in response to the violence in Charlottesville nearly two weeks ago at a white nationalist rally.

Senator Chris Murphy and Congressman John Larson were among those who spoke at the vigil, along with Jewish, Christian, and Muslim faith leaders.

Everyone then stood together on the steps of the synagogue to spread the light of hope.

Many say it was a comforting sight during a very troubling time.

“It was so moving and beautiful. It was hard not to tear up, just seeing everyone together, the singing and the candles. It was beautiful,” said Lindsay Perkins, of West Hartford.

“The moment we realize we're all part of the same human family, that moment we can start working toward our common goals,” said Zahir Mannan, of Interfaith Coalition Against Racism.

Faith leaders say if there is one positive to come from the violence, it's that people are now stronger and more united than ever before.

