Tourists warned about traveling to Mexico

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning for parts of Mexico that include popular vacation spots.

Thousands of travelers flock to the pristine beaches of Cancun every year.

"We're stoked. My wife wants to take a drive through the whole country," said Zak Slavin of Manchester.

He is planning a trip to Cancun in a few months for a wedding. He and other travelers just learned about the travel advisory warning because of the violence in Mexico.

The warning includes Cancun, Los Cabos, Playa del Carmen, and Cozumel. "I was definitely taken aback a little bit. It's surprising," said Slavin.

Travel agents are also caught off guard and disappointed about the advisory. They said that travelers need to take precautions.

"You need to be vigilant about your surroundings. You need to be proactive, and you certainly do not want to go to obscure places," said Lauren Rizzuto who owns Squire Travel in Meriden.

Experts said that tourists should stay on their resort's property if they are concerned. If they plan on going out, they should go with a friend or hire a car.

Rizzuto has received calls from concerned travelers but has not received any cancellations. She feels there is no need to panic.

"The incidents that have happened recently are such a minute population. I'm not making light of it, but we have to keep that in perspective," said Rizzuto.

Slavin said he and his wife will be more cautious and maybe cancel that planned cross country drive.

"I'm still excited for it. I'll just stay conscious of our surroundings. Who knows if we'll cruise through, but if we do, we will not go alone."

Rizzuto is worried the advisory could hurt tourism in Mexico.

She tells her clients to sign up for travel insurance if they are on the fence about any trip. She also recommends enrolling with the U.S. State Department's abroad program if you plan to leave the country.

