Frustration grows in school districts amid state budget crisis

Some school districts are getting much less money from the state than they expected (WFSB)

It's been 55 days and still there's not state budget.

School districts said their frustration continues to grow because they're worried about funding with the first day of school right around the corner.

Democrats unveiled their 2-year plan on Wednesday.

Lawmakers are reviewing it, but time is ticking.

The $39.9 billion proposal involves raising the state sales tax from 6.35 percent to 6.85 percent.

It also includes a new restaurant tax, which other states have as well.

Raising taxes will be a tough sell.

Gov. Dannel Malloy already said he doesn't support it. Republicans don't support it either.

Kent Laurent of South Windsor told Eyewitness News that he hopes lawmakers on both sides can reach an agreement soon.

"I think Connecticut is already taxed enough as it is," Laurent said. "I think we need to come up with other budget solutions, revenue through the state."

Democratic lawmakers said the move could help curb potential cuts in education.

South Windsor is one of the towns that already had to make significant cuts to its school budget and had to lay off 36 teachers.

Officials there said they still don't know how much funding from the state they'll see or how deep the cuts will be.

"We’re very frustrated and disappointed that we’re ready to open the doors next week and we don’t have a final budget," said Jan Snyder, deputy mayor, South Windsor. "So we are looking for representatives and the [state] senate to work together and get it done."

Lawmakers plan to vote on a budget next month.

