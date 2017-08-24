Frustration grows in school districts amid state budget crisis

The Powerball jackpot continued to grow to $700 million for Wednesday’s drawing, making it the second largest in U.S. history.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
It's the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing.More >
A white shark sighting closed a beach off the coast of Cape Cod on Wednesday.More >
A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound at an inn in Hartford, according to police.More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
Oreo the Poodle returned to a Naugatuck dog rescue today after a 6.4 pound tumor was successfully removed from him.More >
A Connecticut man died earlier this month of a "tick-borne disease," according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.More >
A Massachusetts man who was reported missing was found safe in Connecticut.More >
The area of Boston Post Road and Meloy Road in West Haven is closed after a woman was hit by a car on Wednesday evening.More >
