Handwritten letter tied to balloon travels to East Hampton

A balloon with a handwritten note arrived at a man's home in East Hampton last week. (WFSB)

It was the last thing a man from East Hampton expected to find on the front steps to his home.

It was a handwritten letter tied to a balloon and it asked whoever found it to give the sender, an 11-year-old boy from Chicago, a call.

Allan Wick said at first, he didn't know what to think.

The shredded green balloon and soaked note arrived last Tuesday morning.

"'If you find this card, please contact me and leave a message,' then there's a phone number and it says 'all the best,'" Wick told Eyewitness News.

Wick said he called the number several times, but said no one answered.

However, an online search led him to an address, which he used to write a letter of his own.

The letter made it's way to 11-year-old Boruch Liberman.

Boruch sent an email back to Wick and thanked him for taking the time to write.

The boy said he launched about 15 balloons with his family and cousins while vacationing in Spring Valley, NY.

They wanted to see how far the balloons would go and who would find them.

"Who would have thought, after traveling 100 miles, it would have landed right here on my front step?" Wick asked.

Eyewitness News spoke to the Libermans. They said the balloon in East Hampton was the only one to have been found so far.

Wick said he's just happy that the mystery was solved.

