Sinkhole closes New Britain road

A small sinkhole closed a busy road in New Britain on Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is on Route 174, also known as East Main Street.

The road is closed near Dewey Street.

The DOT said it could be the result of a sewer issue.

Chris Polkowski, New Britain's superintendent of water and sewer, told Eyewitness News that it's a state road that was recently repaved.

He said the DOT will likely have to dig up the area to investigate.

The DOT expected the road to be closed for several hours.

