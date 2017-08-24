Hartford baby's death called an accident

An infant death in Hartford was called an accident by police.

Officers said they responded to a home on Hamilton Street just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

There, they found an unresponsive 8-month-old child.

Officers said they immediately began CPR.

The child was transported to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, where it was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives investigated what happened and believe it was the result of a "tragic accident."

However, they said the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they made local faith representatives available to the family.

