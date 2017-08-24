'E.T.' returns to theaters next month

One of Steven Spielberg's masterpieces is returning to theaters.

"E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" is set to fly again in select theaters on Sept. 17 and 18 to celebrate the movie's 35th anniversary.

A number of Connecticut theaters will be showing it.

To find the closest one, head to Fathom Events' website here.

