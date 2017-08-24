Navy: 2nd victim found from USS McCain collision is Suffield sailor

A U.S. Navy sailor with ties to western Massachusetts is being remembered.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
A 19-year-old basketball player at Ball State University sent a suggestive tweet several hours before his death.More >
Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee, MA bought Wednesday night's winning $758 million Powerball ticket, Massachusetts lottery officials confirmed.More >
A family dinner in New Mexico was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest, one they don't think is of this world.More >
A 24-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in West Haven on Wednesday night.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
A handwritten letter tied to a balloon asked whoever found it to give the sender, an 11-year-old boy from Chicago, a call.More >
A Pennsylvania couple said while they aren't very religious, they spotted a spiritual image in their baby's sonogram that's giving them a sense of relief.More >
Six state swimming areas are off limits to beachgoers after tests came back showing the water was "poor quality."More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
