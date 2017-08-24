Navy: 2nd victim found from USS McCain collision is Suffield sailor

A U.S. Navy sailor with ties to western Massachusetts is being remembered.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Doyon provides first aid assistance during seamanship drills while serving as Search and Rescue Swimmer onboard the Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). (USS John S. McCain)

The U.S. Navy has officially confirmed that it found a second victim following a warship collision and that it is a man from Suffield.

Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, was an electronics technician, 3rd class.

His family released a statement to Eyewitness News earlier this week during which they said they had been awaiting word on his whereabouts.

Friday morning, they released another in which they thanked people for their support.

On behalf of the entire Doyon family, we want to thank all those who have extended their support and prayers. Dustin was a wonderful son, big brother and sailor. He truly loved his family, the Navy and his shipmates. We are incredibly proud of him and his service to our country. We will miss him immensely and we are so very thankful for the 26 wonderful years we had together.

As we mourn the loss of our son and brother, we would like to extend our appreciation to so many people, especially the community of Suffield, Connecticut who has been supporting us since we first learned of the accident. We are also thankful to the United States Navy for their continued support and are thinking of the brave crew of the USS John S. McCain who are still hard at work with a difficult task.

We ask everyone to keep the families and friends of those affected by this terrible tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.

As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you continue to respect and honor our privacy.

At 9:45 a.m. on Friday, town officials in Suffield said they will read a statement from the Doyon family.

Doyon attended Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA and graduated in 2009. The high school was destroyed in the 2011 tornado and its students were sent to Pope Francis High School.

The Navy said Doyon was aboard the USS John S. McCain when it collided with a merchant vessel near Singapore on Monday. The collision left a large hole in the destroyer.

The Navy's 7th Fleet said on Thursday that the search and rescue mission in the surrounding waters for the missing sailors had been suspended while divers searched the ship.

“Dustin is a patriot and a hero. My prayers are with the Doyon family,” U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement. “My office is here to help them however we can.”

Navy officials have reported two deaths so far. They identified the other deceased sailor as Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith of New Jersey.

Eight others remain unaccounted for, according to the Navy.

