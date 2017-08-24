Navy officially confirms that Suffield sailor is missing following destroyer collision

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Doyon provides first aid assistance during seamanship drills while serving as Search and Rescue Swimmer onboard the Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). (USS John S. McCain)

The U.S. Navy has officially confirmed that one of the nine people missing following a warship collision is a man from Suffield.

Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, is an electronics technician, 3rd class, CBS News reports.

His family released a statement to Eyewitness News earlier this week.

They said they were awaiting word on his whereabouts.

The Navy said Doyon was aboard the USS John S. McCain when it collided with a merchant vessel near Singapore on Monday. The collision left a large whole in the destroyer.

The Navy's 7th Fleet told CBS News on Thursday that the search and rescue mission in the surrounding waters for the missing sailors had been suspended while divers search the ship.

Navy officials did report one death so far. They identified the sailor as Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith.

Nine others remain unaccounted for, according to the Navy.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.