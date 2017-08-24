Shot fired from stern of Cross Sound Ferry leads to 2 arrests

Michael Richard and Michael McMahon were arrested after a shot was fired from the stern of the Cross Sound Ferry in New London. (New London police)

Two men were arrested after an incident the led to a shot being fired from the stern of the Cross Sound Ferry in New London.

Police said they arrested 53-year-old Michael Richard of Blythewood, SC and 55-year-old Michael McMahon on Wednesday night.

They said they received a call from ferry personnel just before 9:15 p.m.

Police said the ferry was returning from Block Island at the time.

Multiple witnesses, including off duty officers from other towns, pointed out who was involved in the incident.

A glock 43 9 mm. handgun was seized.

No one was hurt and no damage was reported.

Richard was charged with carrying a firearm under the influence, carrying a firearm without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

McMahon was charged with breach of peace and carrying a firearm under the influence.

Both suspects were released after posting $10,000 bonds.

They were given court dates of Sept. 6.

Police said the U.S. Coast Guard also assisted in the investigation.

