Winning Powerball ticket sold just over the CT border

Someone bought the winning Powerball ticket from a Pride convenience store in Chicopee, MA. (Western Mass News)

The big one was picked and sold just over the Connecticut border.

Someone in Chicopee, MA bought Wednesday night's winning $758 million Powerball ticket, Massachusetts lottery officials confirmed.

The head of the Massachusetts lottery told The Associated Press the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize. The owner of the Pride convenience store confirmed that the ticket was bought around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery’s executive director, says the winner will be introduced at 1 p.m. at lottery headquarters, according to The Associated Press. All he would say about the winner is that it is an individual woman.

The odds of taking home the big prize were 1 in nearly 300 million, according to Powerball officials. The prize was the second largest prize in Powerball history.

Sweeney also apologized for the lottery’s erroneous announcement early Thursday that the winning ticket had been sold at a store in Watertown. He told The Associated Press it was human error.

Lottery officials reminded players to always double check their tickets.

“It’s not me but I’m going to double check it anyway," confirmed Carol Francione of Rocky Hill.

But the winner up north wasn't the only one. Some of that prize trickled down into Connecticut.

CT Lottery officials said someone in Connecticut won $1 million and another person won $2 million.

In Connecticut, the two smaller prizes were sold in Litchfield and Hartford counties.

Lottery officials said plenty of people played. Between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, they reported 64,000 tickets were sold per hour.

“Really didn’t think I’d win, but the [$758 million] amount, I wanted to play," Francione said.

While some said they may try their luck next time, others said they're already rich in other ways.

"Peace, happiness, love [and] family," said Bob Illingworth of Wethersfield. "You got that, you got everything. God. What more do you want?"

The lucky numbers from the drawing were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

